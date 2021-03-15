Football The PSG star player’s home was broken into in the middle of the match while the rest of the family was home

Angel Di Marian’s Nantes match was interrupted after just over an hour of play.

French reigning football champion Paris Saint-Germain was already experiencing his seventh defeat of the season as it bent from the lead at home and Nantes took the score 2-1.

However, more dramatic moments than the final readings were experienced with just over an hour of play as the PSG star player Angel Di Maria was exchanged.

First, the sports director of PSG Leonardo came from the stands to talk to the head coach Mauricio Pochettinon with who immediately called Di Maria off the field.

The trio had a brief conversation in the tunnel, and Di Maria left the stadium.

Reason the exchange was that Di Maria’s home had been broken into. What made the situation even more appalling was that his family was at home at the time of the break.

Spanish newspaper Marca says, citing French sources, the burglary was violent, but no further details are known. However, Di Maria’s wife and two daughters are fine.

Also a teammate of Di Maria Marquinhos the parents’ home was broken into during the game while they were at home.

For Di Maria, the ordeal is not the first of its kind, as an attempt was made to break into her home while she was at home with her family in 2015 in Manchester.