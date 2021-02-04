The top of Ligue 1, the clasico opposing Olympique de Marseille to Paris Saint-Germain for the 24th day, Sunday at 9 p.m., will be broadcast by Canal Plus in co-broadcast with Téléfoot, the Mediapro channel, announced the Football League professional (LFP). This co-broadcasting system, already set up exceptionally for the Champions Trophy on January 13, comes in the midst of a crisis in TV rights, while the Professional Football League has still not reallocated the batches of matches abandoned by Mediapro. , unable to honor its installments this fall. Worse, this comes at a time of legal conflict between the Vivendi subsidiary and the LFP, the first having refused to participate in a call for tenders launched by the second on Monday for the Mediapro lots, after having estimated that only a call for ‘global offerings, including the matches it already broadcasts, was likely to allow the “Remarketing” rights of the French championship. E. S.