Football The price of Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey is rising to almost five million euros – the legend’s family: the wrong shirt

The shirt Maradona used in the legendary match at the 1986 World Cup is coming up for auction.

Soccer star Diego Maradonan The jersey for the dramatic match at the 1986 World Cup will be auctioned at the Sotheby’s auction house, according to Reuters. Admittedly, according to the Maradona family, this is the wrong shirt.

The shirt is estimated to cost at least £ 4 million (€ 4.8 million).

It was a semi-final match against England. Argentine star Maradona scored two of the most famous goals in World Championship history. Six minutes into the game, the referee signaled for a Maradona substitution.

Just four minutes later, Maradona slid through the English defense and scored a goal that has been voted the best goal in World Championship history several times.

Diego Maradona jersey.

After the match, the England midfielder received the jersey Steve Hodge, who announced on Wednesday that the shirt will be on auction. The shirt has been at the English Football Museum for 19 years.

Maradonan the family claims it is not a shirt worn during the goals but a first half jersey.

“I’m sure he has [Hodgella] it is not and i know who it is. I don’t want to tell who owns it because it’s crazy, ”Maradona’s daughter Dalma Maradona says.

According to Sotheby’s, the shirt’s authenticity has been technically verified, but Maradona’s ex-spouse Claudia Villafane notes that this is “the word of the former player against them”.

Reuters states that they do not have the opportunity to objectively verify the family’s allegations.

Sotheby’S in addition, he relies on Maradona’s biography, in which Maradona says he just gave Hodge a second half shirt. In addition, the shirt has been in the museum for nearly 20 years and no one has ever denied its authenticity.

Since Maradona’s death in November 2020, the Maradona family has been involved in several scandals and lawsuits related to Maradona.

The auction will run online from April 20th and end on May 4th.