Football | The price level in Helsinki surprises foreign football journalists

Foreign journalists who arrived in Helsinki for the football Super Cup are surprised by the city’s price level. “Nice, fan-friendly pricing,” jokes Englishman Matt Pearson.

Helsinki The football Super Cup will be played at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, and the foreign journalists who arrived for the match are wondering about the city’s price level.

English Matt Pearson has shared a picture on Twitter from the Fan Festival that is part of the match event. In his tweet, Pearson wonders about the price of food and drink.

A cheese or halloumi hamburger costs 15 euros and a meal 20 euros. You can spend 8.5 euros on a 0.5 liter beer and 3.5 euros on bottled water. A 0.33-liter cider costs seven euros.

“Nice, fan-friendly pricing at the Uefa Fan Festival in Helsinki before the Super Cup final,” Pearson writes in an ironic tone in connection with the pictures showing the prices.

Also a Spanish football journalist Guillem Balagué wondered about the price level in Helsinki on Tuesday. On Twitter, he shared a photo of a cafe where a latte had cost 6.7 euros.

Many Finns who answered the journalists either said that the price level was just like this or turned the situation into a joke saying, for example, that unicorn milk was used in the latte, which explains its high price.