Football | The president of Gnistan, broken on the edge of the burnt-out stand: “This is my home”

Football|Several supporters and activists of the club were present at the fire site on Saturday morning.

From Oulunkylälä The supporters of the football club IF Gnistan woke up to a sad mood on Saturday: one of the stands in the club’s home arena had burned down.

At eight o’clock in the morning, there is a lot of smoke and emergency vehicles around the arena, but also supporters and members of the club. There are people sitting on the benches of the grandstand opposite the burnt grandstand, staring blankly and silently at the fire extinguishing work.

Just two days ago, on Thursday, matches of the Helsinki Cup tournament were played at the Mustapekka arena. On the night between Friday and Saturday, the second stand was in open flames.

of Gnistan Chairman Risto Murto walks by the side of the field feeling broken. He woke up at six in the morning and immediately saw the announcements that shook the company. He arrived at the arena at half past eight.

“This is my home”, Murto complains.

Although the tragedy is great, the chairman has the fate of the club and the home arena in mind for the upcoming games.

“I would bet that the Veikkausliiga will not be played here tomorrow,” says Murto.

IF Gnistan would have had a match against IFK Mariehamn on Sunday afternoon at the home arena of the team from Oulu. The chairman believes that the game will have to be postponed. At nine o’clock, however, there will be an internal crisis meeting of the club, where more will be resolved.

Later found out that the games will be moved.

Burglary is worried about what the junior athletes will think when they see the news. The crisis meeting will deal with, among other things, what is reported to the club.

“We have this huge community, so this is a terrible thing.”

According to Murro, the field was used for practice on Friday, but its use was stopped at four o’clock in the afternoon.

The entire grandstand burned down in the Saturday morning fire. The grandstand was built at the Mustapekka arena in the early 2000s.

Mustapekan there were approximately ten fire engines in front from eight in the morning, and the fire department swarms on the artificial grass and in front of the grandstand. The on-duty fire marshal Petri Strandberg said that post-extinguishing work is underway, and the structures are no longer on fire. The fire department had opened the roof structures of the grandstand so that the fire could be contained.

According to Strandberg, it is not yet known what started the fire. The emergency center received a report about the fire at four in the morning. The ice rink behind the burnt grandstand has also suffered from the damage caused by the fire. Smoke had drifted inside when the fire brigade arrived on Saturday morning.

Strandberg says that in addition to fire damage, the artificial grass has suffered from the weight of the fire engines. Even he didn’t think that the pitch would be in playing condition on Sunday.

“Some of the cars weigh 20 tons and some 30 tons, so yes, this field is damaged,” says the fire chief.