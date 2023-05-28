Football | The Premier League’s nightmare came true: Luton grabbed the jackpot after a great drama

Luton Town won the Premier League promotion playoff after Coventry on penalties.

Football the most financially valuable individual match is considered to be the Premier League’s decisive promotion qualifying match. Now this jackpot goes to Luton Town after winning on Saturday at Wembley after FC Coventry’s penalty shootout.

In the penalty kicks, the first five shots of both teams were successful, but the solution came in the sixth shots: Coventry’s Fankaty Dabon the shot went over and over the goal.

Thanks to the Premier League’s large television rights money, entry into the Premier League guarantees the upstart, this time Luton, about 150–200 million euros in revenue. If the team is able to keep its place in the series, the amount of money can rise to as much as 300 million euros.

For example, the winner of the Champions League gets a maximum of 80 million euros.

Luton took a 1–0 lead in the match by Jordan Clark on the finish line. of Coventry Gustavo Hamer equalized in the 66th minute.

Luton in the 116th minute of the second leg Joseph Taylor seemed to emerge as the hero, but his goal was disallowed due to a hand foul.

Luton play their home games at the Kenilworth Road Stadium, built in 1905, which can hold around 10,000 spectators. The stadium is a nightmare for the Premier League: it is currently not fit for the Premier League, but according to media reports, it should undergo a renovation of no less than 10 million pounds.

Coventry plays in a stadium that attracts more than 30,000 spectators, completed less than 20 years ago.

Luton has played the last time at the main league level in the season 1991–1992. The club ran into financial difficulties and fell out of league football at the lowest level to the fifth league level. Never before has a team that has been relegated like this from the premier league returned to the premier league in England.

Burnley and Sheffield United were promoted directly to the Premier League.