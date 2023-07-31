Football | The Premier League will introduce the confusingly long overtimes in the World Cup

The English league football decided just before the end of the season to specify extra time and warning practices.

English in league football, the longer extra times familiar from last fall’s men’s and currently playing women’s World Cups will be introduced, says Sky Sports.

The Premier League and the EFL approved new guidelines for referees on Monday. The EFL covers the Championship, the First League and the Second League.

Sky Sports was told that it is usual for the match to last more than 100 minutes in the new season. Last season in the Premier League, an average of 5.32 minutes of extra time was given at the end of the match, according to statistics company Opta. While extra time is usually given for 1-3 minutes in the first half, the total duration of the matches was clearly less than 100 minutes.

The reason for the extra time given in more detail is that the game is running significantly less than 90 minutes in English football. Last season, the ball could only be played for 48 minutes in the Second League, 50 minutes in the First League, 52 minutes in the Championship and 55 minutes in the Premier League.

In the Premier League, the “effective playing time” has been longer because several balls are used in the matches: when the ball goes over the side or end line, the ball boys or girls immediately give a new ball to be played. In the starting season, the same practice will apply to lower-level league games.

Extra time is given, for example, for goal airing, player substitutions, injuries and preparing for free kicks. The moments of interruption of the game will now be measured more precisely, the English football league promises.

In addition league football adopted new warning policies. For inappropriate behavior, the player receives punishments more easily, including warnings.

For example, if more than one player interrupts the referee at the same time, at least one player will always receive a warning.

In addition, coaches will be penalized if they cross the restricted area in front of the benches to confront any match official at halftime or after the match.

CEO of the English Football Association by Mark Bullingham new restrictions are needed because a small group of players and coaches have a negative impact on matches.

“Our shared goal is to stop this kind of behavior on the pitch and in front of the bench, while giving referees the respect and protection they deserve,” Bullingham said, according to news agency AFP.

In addition, Bullingham promises that supporters who commit insults will receive even harsher punishments. Hacking can also lead to criminal charges.

The new instructions will be in use for the first time already next Friday, when Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton meet in the opening match of the Championship. The Premier League starts a week later.

Addition 31.7.2023 at 18:30: Added information about the length of extra time in the Premier League last season, which was an average of 5:32 minutes at the end of the match.