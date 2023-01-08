Football | The Premier League team was relegated to the fourth tier team in the FA Cup

Teemu Pukin’s Norwich lost to Blackburn.

Finland national team striker Teemu Pukki and his club Norwich experienced disappointment on Sunday, when Blackburn, playing at the same league level, i.e. the Championship, claimed a 1-0 victory over Norwich in the 3rd round of the English FA Cup. The match was for Norwich’s new head coach by David Wagner first as team pilot.

The only goal of the match was completed by the Blackburn striker at half an hour Jack Vale. Puki, who played the entire match, had chances in the game, but the top man couldn’t get the ball into the goal and Norwich’s time in the traditional cup match ended in front of 20,000 spectators.

The traditions of the FA Cup distinctly include the “killing of giants”, i.e. the victories of lower league teams over major league teams. The most recent was Stevenage of the fourth league level, who rose from a loss in the final moments to a 2-1 away victory over Premier League Aston Villa.

On Sunday, the giants also met, and in a one-sided show, Manchester City crushed the visiting team Chelsea 4–0.