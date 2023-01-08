Sunday, January 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | The Premier League team was relegated to the fourth tier team in the FA Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in World Europe
0

Teemu Pukin’s Norwich lost to Blackburn.

Finland national team striker Teemu Pukki and his club Norwich experienced disappointment on Sunday, when Blackburn, playing at the same league level, i.e. the Championship, claimed a 1-0 victory over Norwich in the 3rd round of the English FA Cup. The match was for Norwich’s new head coach by David Wagner first as team pilot.

The only goal of the match was completed by the Blackburn striker at half an hour Jack Vale. Puki, who played the entire match, had chances in the game, but the top man couldn’t get the ball into the goal and Norwich’s time in the traditional cup match ended in front of 20,000 spectators.

The traditions of the FA Cup distinctly include the “killing of giants”, i.e. the victories of lower league teams over major league teams. The most recent was Stevenage of the fourth league level, who rose from a loss in the final moments to a 2-1 away victory over Premier League Aston Villa.

See also  Six checkpoints are set up along the perimeter of Nur-Sultan

On Sunday, the giants also met, and in a one-sided show, Manchester City crushed the visiting team Chelsea 4–0.

#Football #Premier #League #team #relegated #fourth #tier #team #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Shakira would have been upset with Piqué for exposing her son in a Twitch live stream without her consent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result