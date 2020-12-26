Football The Premier League team banned its players from trading: “We must avoid all risks”

The Wolverhampton manager says the team can’t afford the absences of the players because there are so few players in use.

Football Wolverhampton, who plays in the English Premier League, has banned his players from trading because of the coronavirus. The news agency AFP reports this.

The restriction was imposed because the coronavirus has spread rapidly in Britain. The virus has also been found on football teams. Manchester City players, for example Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have been infected with coronavirus, which were announced on Christmas Day.

“We have employees who trade on behalf of the players,” the club’s manager said Nuno Espírito Santo According to AFP.

“We need to avoid all risks because our lineup is narrow and we are in trouble if some players are on the sidelines.”

Team also restricted trade in the spring when the virus was at its worst. The restrictions were lifted as the situation eased.

According to the manager, the team’s kitchen staff assembles boxes for players that contain basic food needs.

Strong restrictions are currently in place in the UK as a new coronavirus mutation has been found in the country. Flights from Britain to several countries are currently suspended.

“We’re starting this because the virus is spreading so fast and a new mutation is worrying everyone. It’s about protecting ourselves. ”