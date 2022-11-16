Brentford’s goalkeeper Ivan Toney faces a long suspension.

Football The star striker of Brentford, who plays in the English Premier League Ivan Toney a long suspension is at risk. The FA said on Wednesday that he has been charged with breaching betting rules.

There are as many as 232 violations, and they date from 2017–21. During that time, Toney represented four different clubs at different league levels in England. He came to Brentford in autumn 2020 with a £5 million transfer from Peterborough.

Tony26, has scored 10 league goals for Brentford this season and is third in the league’s goalscorers.

Last Saturday, he scored both of Brentford’s goals in a surprise 2-1 win over Manchester City. Toney was nominated for England’s World Cup team, but was not selected for the competition group.

Betting the rules are strict. They prohibit all betting from players, including games in which the player himself does not take part.

In 2020 Kieran Trippier was banned for ten weeks after sharing information about his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid for betting purposes.

Brentford said they have spoken with Toney and his lawyers, and the club will not comment on the matter until the case is fully resolved.