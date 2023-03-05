Football | The Premier League saw the second fastest goal in history: only 9.11 seconds

Arsenal rose to victory, despite quickly falling behind.

Arsenal has shown this season that he is very dangerous at the end of matches – that was also the case in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth led their away match against Arsenal 2-0 on the hour mark, but the home side rallied to win 3-2. Reiss Nelson scored Arsenal’s winning goal in the seventh minute of added time.

Bournemouth’s opening goal came from an attack that started right from the start. Statistical service I’ll join of Philip Billing The goal scored after 9.11 seconds of play is the second fastest in Premier League history.

Arsenal clearly dominated the match and took possession of the ball almost completely, but Bournemouth also had a great opportunity to increase their lead in the opening half.

In the second half, the picture of the game remained the same until Marcos Senesi scored a 0–2 goal in the 57th minute in a corner kick situation. Arsenal narrowed quickly of Thomas Partey after continuing the ball’s corner kick in from the back post. In the 70th minute of the match, Ben White completed the equalizer with his foot from a cross.

Arsenal’s the lead over Manchester City, who is second in the league, is five points. City beat Newcastle 2–0 on Saturday. They were responsible for the home team’s goals Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. At the same time, Manchester City’s Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson crossed the 100 clean sheet mark in the Premier League.

Ederson is the 17th goalkeeper to achieve this feat. It is significant that the Brazilian has played only 208 matches, so his “zero percentage” is 48.1, which is the worst of the whole bunch.

In Liverpool, Pepe Reina, who kept almost all his clean sheets, is second in percentage (45.8), and the third place is held by Czech Chelsea icon Petr Cech, who collected the most number of clean sheets (202). Jussi Jääskeläinen’s name can be found at number 15 on the honorable list. The Finn kept a clean sheet 108 times in the Premier League.

All of Saturday’s matches saw home wins as Aston Villa beat Crystal Palace 1-0, Brighton beat West Ham 4-0, Chelsea beat Leeds 1-0, Wolverhampton beat Tottenham 1-0 and Southampton beat Leicester 1-0.