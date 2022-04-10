Football The Premier League saw a tremendous top – the championship is still fully open

Manchester City and Liverpool equalized 2-2.

Wild pace, great individual performance, handsome goals and hot emotions. The English Premier League football top match at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium was exactly what one would expect.

In the end, the top of the series City and the second-placed Liverpool equalized the score with a score of 2–2.

The opening goal of the match was seen in the fifth minute. Cityn Bernardo Silva gave a free kick quickly, and Kevin De Bruyne shot a lucky Liverpool topper Joel Matipin and through the pole to the net.

It didn’t take long to equalize.

Liverpool left defender Andrew Robertson centered the ball into the back post from the right defender Trent Alexander-Arnold dropped behind Diogo Jota, who did not make a mistake at close range. The match was just over 12 minutes away.

The break was finally taken by City’s 2-1 lead when Gabriel Jesus avoided Liverpool’s offside pass and lifted the ball over the goalkeeper Alisson Beckerin 37 minutes.

Second the halftime started even more brisk than the first, and the ball was already online after 50 seconds of play. Mohamed Salah burst through the defense of the City, and Sadio Mane passed Ederson certainly.

The start of the second half was really strong from Liverpool, and the hosts didn’t get their own game up at all during the first ten minutes.

However, City finally got into the game, and after just over an hour Raheem Sterling placed the ball in the net between Alisson’s legs. However, a video review showed Sterling was barely offside.

City once again dominated Half Time slightly, but Liverpool also had their own opportunities. However, the ball was no longer available until the goal, and with a tie, City maintained its one-point lead with seven laps left in the series.