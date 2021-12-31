Saturday, January 1, 2022
Football The Premier League player protected his family from villains and got scars on his face – "This is what happens when you try to resist"

December 31, 2021
João Cancelon was attacked by four burglars.

Premier League Playing in Manchester City João Cancelo, 28, tough when defending his family from burglars, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC news.

Cancelon was attacked by four villains who made an ugly mark on the Portuguese face. He published a picture of himself and talked about what happened in the Stories section of Instagram.

“It happens when you try to resist,” Cancelo wrote.

“Four cowards tried to hurt my family. They took all our jewelry with them and left my face in this condition. I don’t understand how ugly some people are. ”

Cancelo has experienced moments of horror in her family before. When the football star was 18, he was on a ride when the mother of the family died in a car accident.

“After all the difficulties I have experienced, this is just one obstacle to overcome,” the Portuguese wrote after the latest incident.

Manchester City said it supported the family and helped police find the robbers.

