Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Football | The Premier League player is glowing about his new power regimen, which involves eating chicken legs

November 15, 2023
Andros Townsend claims he is now in good shape.

Football The winger of Luton, who plays in the English Premier League Andros Townsend talks about the special ways he tries to prolong his playing career.

According to Townsend, however, the effect is only on the order of one percent.

Townsend, 32, was still an Everton player last season, but missed the entire season due to a serious knee injury. He joined Luton on a short contract in October.

“I only have a three-month contract. Luton needed me immediately and I had to make sure I was OK,” says Townsend for the BBC.

Townsend had wondered why he was taking so many pills and taking spikes. He decided to switch to more natural solutions. In Townsend’s case, it’s not all about conventional means.

“One of the best natural sources of collagen is chicken feet. It’s that simple,” says Townsend.

“It tastes like chicken wings. It has little meat, it has a lot of cartilage near the bone. It has leather around it. It’s really good. In China, South Africa and Portugal, it is eaten quite commonly.”

Chicken legs in addition, Townsend’s selection of methods includes mouth taping [nukkuessa]hyperbaric chamber, red light therapy and a cpap device used in the treatment of sleep apnea.

“All I know is that I’m 32 years old, I’ve been out of action for two years and I feel absolutely amazing,” enthuses Townsend.

