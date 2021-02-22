Football The Premier League audience may still be at the end of this season

If the plan materializes, the Premier League final round will be played in front of a limited audience.

Prime minister Boris Johnson a plan unveiled on Monday to break interest rates in Britain would allow the public to attend sporting events in late spring. The English Premier League football would be allowed to play in the final round of the season on 23 May in front of a limited audience if the plan can be adhered to. Among other things, the Sky Sports and BBC.

“The gates at our stadiums will turn again,” Johnson declared.

Sports for internal events, the limit from 17 May would be either 50% of capacity or 1,000, whichever is lower. For outdoor events, the limits are 50 percent or 4,000. For football stadiums and other large spectators, the audience would be 10,000 or a quarter of the capacity.

The FA-Cup final on May 15 could perhaps act as a “test event,” according to Sky Sports. In England, sports are played in the summer, for example, European Championship football, Wimbledon tennis and Formula One British GP, so the plan promises an audience for these big events as well.