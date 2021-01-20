No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football The Premier League allows for extra player substitutions in the event of a concussion

admin by admin
January 20, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

If a team makes an extra substitution, the opponent also has the right to substitute.

Football The English Premier League will start an experiment in which, in the event of a concussion, the team has the option of two extra player substitutions in a match. The right of exchange is maintained even if the team has already made the permitted three exchanges.

The Premier League decided on the trial on Wednesday, but the exact date has not yet been decided as additional exchanges become available. The change in the rule is intended to become permanent.

Football IFAB, which decides on the rules, has indicated that it accepts the change. If a team makes an extra substitution, the opposing team also has the right to substitute. This is to prevent the rule from being misused.

With the exception of the Premier League, there are exceptionally five substitutions in use in the other major European leagues this season due to the coronavirus.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Diego Dabove starts his cycle in San Lorenzo with the full squad: he wants to evaluate everyone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.