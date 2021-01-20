Football The Premier League allows for extra player substitutions in the event of a concussion

If a team makes an extra substitution, the opponent also has the right to substitute.

Football The English Premier League will start an experiment in which, in the event of a concussion, the team has the option of two extra player substitutions in a match. The right of exchange is maintained even if the team has already made the permitted three exchanges.

The Premier League decided on the trial on Wednesday, but the exact date has not yet been decided as additional exchanges become available. The change in the rule is intended to become permanent.

Football IFAB, which decides on the rules, has indicated that it accepts the change. If a team makes an extra substitution, the opposing team also has the right to substitute. This is to prevent the rule from being misused.

With the exception of the Premier League, there are exceptionally five substitutions in use in the other major European leagues this season due to the coronavirus.