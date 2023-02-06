Football | The Premier League accuses Manchester City of breaking financial rules

The Premier League has reacted to the club’s spending of money.

English The Premier League accuses Manchester City of breaking the league’s financial rules.

The Premier League presented in its announcement a long list of suspected wrongdoing. The first ones are from the 2009–2010 season and the last ones are from the 2017–2018 season.

The financial affairs of the Manchester giant have been investigated before. In 2020, the club received a two-year ban from the European football association UEFA from participation in the Eurocups after violating the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules from 2012 to 2016.

City appealed the ban to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport, Cas, and the ban was overturned.

Manchester City is owned by a sheik Mansoor who belongs to the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

City has won four of the last five Premier League championships. It is also the reigning champion.

At the moment, City is second in the league table, five points behind the top team Arsenal.

Arsenal has played one less match than Manchester. Both Arsenal and City lost in the weekend round.