Football | The pregnant ex-girlfriend accuses the football player of kicking him in the stomach

Former German national team player Nico Schulz is accused of domestic violence. He allegedly kicked his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach.

8.8. 17:48

German football player representing top club Dortmund Nico Schulz has been the subject of worrying accusations, Sakslaislehti Bild news.

The ex-girlfriend of 29-year-old Schulz accuses the man of domestic violence and claims that the player, among other things, kicked her in the stomach when she was pregnant. The firing happened just two weeks before the couple’s daughter was born.

The woman has filed a lawsuit against Schulz. Swedish newspaper Aftonbledet writes in the lawsuit that the player “threw the woman to the ground and kicked her several times in the stomach”.

According to Bild, investigations into domestic violence are already underway, and for example, the player’s apartment has been searched.

Woman provided Bild with Whatsapp messages in which he lists Schulz’s actions. According to her, for example, her ex-boyfriend hit her when she was naked in her own apartment.

The player denies the criminal charges. Dortmund has said that they have discussed the matter with Schulz.

Schulz has played a convincing career in the German Bundesliga. In his peak years, he has appeared as many as 12 times in the German national team.