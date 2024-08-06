Football | The police suspect HJK and FC Lahti supporters of the explosives crime

Football|Fireworks shooters were wearing balaclava.

Police suspects FC Lahti and Helsinki Football Club supporters of explosive crimes. Häme police have started an investigation into the matter.

“During the match, fans of both teams used various pyrotechnic products such as fireworks, torches, and loud bombs. The police’s view is that the fans’ behavior both before the match and during the match has been a security risk,” the police say in the release.

According to the police, FC Lahti supporters shot fireworks in their own fan stand and also shot them towards the playing field.

The supporters of HJK, on ​​the other hand, threw so-called bangers, i.e. bang bombs, towards the playing field.

“In both groups of supporters, the bomb throwers, firework shooters and bomb detonators were wearing balaclava to make it more difficult for the police to recognize them,” the release says.

Police says that he prevented two possible encounters and clashes between supporter groups in connection with Saturday’s match. Near the gate, the police used gas to prevent the situation.

The police say they hope that security risks would be taken into account better than at present.

“According to the police’s view, in the future, games known as so-called risky matches should not be organized on weekends, when the probability of various clashes, disorder and actions that endanger safety increases.”