Friday, June 9, 2023
Football | The police suspect FC Barcelona’s most violent ultra supporters of serious crimes

June 9, 2023
The arrested 25 supporters are suspected of drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.

of Spain The police announced on Friday that they had arrested 25 ultra supporters of the football club FC Barcelona on suspicion of drug trafficking, kidnapping and murder.

According to the AFP news agency, the police confiscated five guns, numerous knives, marijuana and 180,000 euros in money in their raids.

According to a police statement, all those arrested are members of Los Casuals, the most violent branch of FC Barcelona’s notorious Boixos Nois ultra-supporters group.

Among those arrested were several suspected leaders of the group.

Police began its investigation in November after a violent attack on a bar popular with Espanyol Barcelona ultras.

While investigating the attack, authorities identified six suspects who have been identified as belonging to Los Casuals.

Boixos Nois, who was banned from entering FC Barcelona’s home stadium Camp Nou, has been the subject of police investigations before.

The police arrested 14 members of the group for smuggling cocaine in 2018.

