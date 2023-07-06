Thursday, July 6, 2023
Football | The police searched the home of PSG’s owner – suspicions of torture in the background

July 6, 2023
in World Europe


Nasser al-Khelaif is alleged to have committed torture.

FranceN the police have searched the home of the Qatari owner of the Parisian football giant PSG of Nasser al-Khelaif home on Wednesday.

The police suspect al-Khelaif of torture.

French Media party according to a French-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane has claimed he was imprisoned and tortured for possessing sensitive material about PSG boss al-Khelaif.

French intelligence documents show that Benabderrahmane was in possession of videos of him, al-Khelaifi and an unidentified woman performing intimately. In addition, he had videos in which the Emir of Qatar tells how the country won last year’s World Cup.

You also investigate the activities of the lobbyist. He is suspected of possible blackmail.

PSG announced on Wednesday that he had caught Luis Enrique’s as the team’s new head coach.

The French club lost a superstar from last season’s team Lionel Messi’swho will move next season to Inter Miami in the American MLS league.

