Football|The knife attack was preceded by a fight on the same day. Several were caught.

Catalonia regional police have arrested four people football star Lamine Yamalin paternal Mounir Nasraouin related to the stabbing, the news agency AFP says.

Three of the suspects were arrested on Wednesday night less than two hours after the stabbing and the fourth on Thursday morning, police told message service in X.

Nasraoui was stabbed after an argument in a parking lot in the Mataró neighborhood of Rocafonda near Barcelona. He received several stab wounds to his body.

The parties had already argued on Wednesday afternoon just hours before the stabbing, and that fight is considered a possible motive for the stabbing.

Nasraoui was rushed to Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona. The hospital is commonly known as Can Ruti after the farm that used to be there.

British newspaper The Guardian says Nasraoui’s condition after the attack was serious but stable. A source close to the family told AFP the same.

According to the source, the father is not in danger, but has to remain under observation. Yamal visited the hospital on Thursday, according to a Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo told.

Both Mundo Deportivo and another Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Yamal participated normally in the training of his club team FC Barcelona on Thursday.

The teenage star already had information in the morning that her father is not in danger.

36 years old Nasraoui has already commented on his health in Instagram stories.

“Thank you to everyone. I feel better now. A big hug to all of you,” he wrote to Mundo Deportivo and soccer media Goal by.

According to some reports, Nasraoui is already recovering at home. Unconfirmed information can be found in the English edition of Marca of the newswhich is dated Wednesday.

Lamine Yamal wowed Spain in the European football championships, which ended with a victory in the summer. He turned 17 during the Games.

Yamal debuted in La Liga at the age of 15 and in the Spanish national team at the age of 16.