Football | The police arrested four people after the HJK game – Ruuttu's commentator harshly criticizes the behavior of the club's fans

The club's fans were upset when the team lost in Kuopio.

Eastern Finland the police department announced on Saturday that the evening's Veikkausliiga match between KuPS and HJK went “reasonably peacefully”. However, disruptions were not completely avoided.

The police secured the processions of supporters of both teams to Kuopio's central field in the early evening.

“The torches burned in the HJK procession apparently caused an automatic fire alarm at the entrance to the market parking lot, but otherwise the loud procession went off without a problem,” the police said in a press release.

KuPS crushed HJK in the match, which apparently affected the behavior of the Club's supporters.

Narrated by Ruutuu Brother Engstrom said in a live broadcast that supporters threw e.g. towards the field pints, snowmen and riot fence. According to the narrator, the snow also flew in the direction of the police.

“Some of the HJK supporters are making complete fools of themselves again,” commented Engström.

“The small part of supporters that characterizes the larger part. Idiot behavior,” the narrator continued.

According to the police, there were no major disturbances during the match.

“At the end of the match, some of the HJK supporters behaved restlessly in their own section of the stand, but major excesses were avoided,” the police informed.

The police were equipped with riot gear.

There were 3,084 spectators at the match.

The police had, for example, an air gun in reserve.

The game after the end, the police had to calm down a couple of fights near the stadium. To protect against crimes and disturbances, the police arrested a total of four people.

KuPS won the match 3–1. After Saturday's opening round, the Kuopio team leads the series, and HJK is last.

Ruutu and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma group.