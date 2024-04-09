Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Football | The police are stepping up surveillance at HJK's home opener in Töölö

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2024
in World Europe
Football | The police are stepping up surveillance at HJK's home opener in Töölö

HJK plays its first home match of the betting league season on Thursday against FC Lahte.

Helsinki the police will step up surveillance and prepare for possible disorder caused by supporters at HJK's home opener on Thursday.

The police drew attention to the disorder seen in various parts of Finland over the weekend in connection with the opening round of the Veikkausliiga.

According to the police, before the matches, some supporters threw explosives from the stands and burned torches in the stands. Some of the supporters behaved aggressively.

“For this reason, the police are now intensifying surveillance in connection with Thursday's match event and are preparing to intervene in disturbances at a very low threshold,” said the superintendent Jere Roimu from the Helsinki police.

He said in the bulletinthat the police cooperate with HJK.

“The overall responsibility for the safe organization of the event belongs primarily to the club. The police urge the supporters to follow the instructions and orders given by both the orderlies and the police in possible problem situations,” said Roimu.

Police also points out that a possible march by the home team's supporters before the match may cause a short-term traffic problem in Töölö.

HJK lost their league opener in Kuopio to KuPS with 1–3 goals. FC Lahti started the league by playing a 0–0 draw away from Ilves.

Veikkausliiga: HJK–FC Lahti on Thursday 11.4. at 18:00 at Bolt Arena.

