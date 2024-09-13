Football | The police are investigating: The coach of the Espoo football club is suspected of inappropriate behavior

Football|The interested party has himself contacted the police about the matter.

Western Uusimaa the police are investigating a case in which a football coach is suspected of having behaved inappropriately towards an underage player.

The executive director of the club confirmed that the incident is under investigation by the police and that the purchase service agreement of the coach in question with the club has been terminated this week.

According to the police, the investigation focuses on whether the characteristics of sexual harassment are met in the coach’s activities.

The police according to this stage of the investigation, it is not known that sexual crimes more serious than the mentioned crime titles have occurred in the case.

The interested party has himself contacted the police about the matter.

According to the message seen by the editors, the coach in question has been in contact with several different teams in the same club and the activities that took place with the members of all these teams are being investigated.