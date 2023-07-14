Football | The player was shortened to the field in the Helsinki Cup

The player, who was suddenly brought to the field, was unconscious, but was breathing the whole time, says the coach. The match was finished after the player was taken to the ambulance.

Minor the player took to the field on Friday in the Helsinki Cup in the B15 series match between Mexican Intercups Green and Malmi Palloseura at the Bolt arena.

MPS coach who was there Rami Perttilän according to him it was an Intercups player.

“The player suddenly fell to the ground in the second half. He was unconscious, but he was breathing all the time,” Perttilä describes the events.

According to Perttilä, the player was treated on the field for at least 15 minutes, after which he was carried to the ambulance on a stretcher.

After this, the match was played to the end.

Perttilä according to the player had received a blow to his head in the first half of the match.

“My guess is that it was due to dehydration and low blood sugar,” he says.

CEO of Helsinki Cup Kirsi Kavanne was not aware of what had happened until eight o’clock on Friday evening.

“I left the office ten minutes ago. Until then, the first aid officer had not reported to me that something like this had happened.”