Football | The player shortened in a scary way – the match was suspended in the Premier League

December 16, 2023
The match between Bournemouth and Luton was interrupted in a horrible way.

Premier League the match between Bournemouth and Luton was horribly interrupted on Saturday night. Luton player Tom Lockyer fell to the ground out of position. He fell on his face on the surface of the grass and went limp.

The players immediately beckoned the doctors to the scene.

Luton manager Rob Edwards ran onto the field and told the players to make room for the doctors.

Guardian said in his live article that Lockyer, who was carried into the player tunnel, is alive and conscious.

The article will be updated.

