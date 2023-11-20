Monday, November 20, 2023
Football | The player acquitted of rape charges is seeking millions of pounds from Manchester City

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2023
in World Europe
Benjamin Mendy is demanding almost two years of wages.

French soccer player Benjamin Mendy seeks multi-million pound salary claims from Manchester City. Mendy, through his lawyer, is submitting his claim to the British Employment Tribunal, says, among other things Sky Sports.

Mendy, 29, was sidelined from Manchester City’s activities in early autumn 2021 when rape allegations were made against him. City also stopped paying wages. At the beginning of this year, Mendy was acquitted of all charges.

Mendy, who currently plays for Lorient in the French league, is demanding wages from September 2021 until June 2023, when his contract at Manchester City expired.

Manchester City has not commented on the wage demands, reports Sky Sports.

Mendy moved to Manchester City in 2017. At the time, he was paid the highest transfer fee paid for a defender in the English Premier League, 52 million pounds (almost 60 million euros).

At City, Mendy managed to win the Premier League three times. He was also in the French World Cup team that won World Cup gold in 2018.

