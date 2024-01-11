Football | The plane of the Gambian team made an emergency landing – almost everyone fainted, they were afraid of dying

The lack of oxygen on the plane of the Gambian football team scared the team.

Gambian the national football team's flight to the African championship tournament in Ivory Coast took a dangerous turn. The plane had to burn on its departure field after only nine minutes due to a lack of oxygen and pressure, reports news agency AFP.

As the oxygen level in the plane dropped, most of the players passed out.

“We were all afraid we were going to die,” the team's coach Tom Saintfiet told AFP.

“Yesterday [keskiviikon] after the experience, we are still afraid of traveling and still have headaches, but we want to go and prepare for the Games.”

The team flew to Yamoussoukro, the capital of Ivory Coast, on Thursday.

Flight problems added to the difficulties of the Gambian team as the players boycotted the final training sessions before leaving for the tournament due to a bonus dispute.

Local media reported that the players had skipped practice while demanding a bonus payment to enter the tournament. The decision angered supporters who had come to watch the training.

Fans destroyed parts of the Bakau stadium, which is located near the capital Banjul.

Captain Omar Colley confirmed on Wednesday that the bonuses had since been paid.