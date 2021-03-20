Football The pipe broke and Teemu Pukki was left without a goal – Next the canary bird turns into an owl

The nine-game winning streak was broken when Norwich played a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Recently have been in a tough goal setting Teemu Pukki played a full minute in the Norwich attack but failed on Saturday in scoring when Norwich played a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers’ defense kept the Finnish player with two men for most of the match and Pukki couldn’t get away.

At the same time, the team’s nine-match winning streak was broken.

Meanwhile, Watfor, second in the English Championship, knocked down Birmingham 3-0. Norwich still continues firmly at the top of the Championship, although the gap narrowed to eight points.

Pukki is in second place on the paint exchange with 22 hits.

Pukki will next move to the Finnish national team shirt when Huuhkajat will meet in the World Cup qualifiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium.