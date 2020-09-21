Football The parrot caught Bubi’s epic snatch: landed on the player’s head in the middle of a football match

A special case happened in Rio during a practice match.

Ara parrots unexpectedly flew to the field in a practice match between the Brazilian women’s national team and the Brazilian women’s national team under the age of 20 on Saturday, Tribunal. The match was played in Rio de Janeiro.

The parrot landed on the Brazilian national team player Bruna Benitesin on. After that, a person in the coaching management lured the bird away from Benites ’head with football.

After this, the parrot flew almost to the surface of the field, rose for a moment over the crossbar of the second goal, and finally landed behind the goal.

The capture of the bird strongly resembled the Bubi owl, who flew to the grass of the Olympic Stadium in 2007 during the Finland-Belgium match. Bubi didn’t land on anyone’s head, but it thrived on the field and on the top edge for much longer.

Benites also posted a picture of a parrot on his Instagram account, in which he recalled the devastation of the Pantanal wetland.

“Thousands of animals lose their lives in fires, and if that continues, the scene you see in this video will be nearly impossible to see,” Benites writes.