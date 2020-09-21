Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football The parrot caught Bubi’s epic snatch: landed on the player’s head in the middle of a football match

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 21, 2020
in World
0

A special case happened in Rio during a practice match.

Ara parrots unexpectedly flew to the field in a practice match between the Brazilian women’s national team and the Brazilian women’s national team under the age of 20 on Saturday, Tribunal. The match was played in Rio de Janeiro.

The parrot landed on the Brazilian national team player Bruna Benitesin on. After that, a person in the coaching management lured the bird away from Benites ’head with football.

After this, the parrot flew almost to the surface of the field, rose for a moment over the crossbar of the second goal, and finally landed behind the goal.

The capture of the bird strongly resembled the Bubi owl, who flew to the grass of the Olympic Stadium in 2007 during the Finland-Belgium match. Bubi didn’t land on anyone’s head, but it thrived on the field and on the top edge for much longer.

Benites also posted a picture of a parrot on his Instagram account, in which he recalled the devastation of the Pantanal wetland.

“Thousands of animals lose their lives in fires, and if that continues, the scene you see in this video will be nearly impossible to see,” Benites writes.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Actor Anupam Kher, who came in support of agriculture bill, said - now farmers will become self-reliant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In