Football | The owners put Liverpool FC up for sale

FSG announced that it has no immediate intention to sell Liverpool. However, it is looking for new investors and testing the club’s market value.

English Liverpool FC, one of the most successful football clubs, is now for sale. The Athletic and The Guardian reported on Monday that Liverpool FC’s owner company FSG has put the club up for sale.

The Guardian reports how FSG has appointed two investment banks to find new investors for the club and to find out how much potential buyers would pay for the club.

However, according to the newspaper’s information, the Boston-based company has no immediate plans to sell a majority stake in Liverpool, and the search for investors seems more like an experimental project.

FSG has also openly stated in the past that it is open to outside investors. According to The Guardian, Liverpool’s owners want to test the market after Chelsea FC was sold for five billion euros to a consortium led by an American billionaire Todd Boehly.

On Monday in the published announcement, FSG confirmed its intention.

“There have been numerous changes of ownership and rumors of changes of ownership at Premier League clubs, and it is clear that we are also being asked about the ownership of Fenway Sports Group in Liverpool.”

“FSG has regularly received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders of Liverpool. FSG have said in the past that under the right terms and conditions we could consider new shareholders if it is in Liverpool’s best interests. FSG is fully committed to Liverpool’s success, on and off the pitch,” The Guardian reported on the content of the release.

In March 2021, FSG sold a ten percent share of the entire company, which also includes the baseball club Boston Red Sox and Nascar team RFK Racing, to the investment company RedBird Capital Partners for 625 million euros. It eased the impact of the pandemic on the company. Now FSG is looking for additional funding to help Liverpool better compete with Manchester City.