Football The owls meet the reigning world champion in Paris, France

The national football team is on the verge of a traffic jam in November.

Coronavirus The match of the Finnish men’s national football team against France, which was not played at the end of March, has got a new date. The owls will face the reigning world champion in Paris on November 11, the Football Association said on Friday.

The match will take place at Stadė de France and will start at 21.10 local time, Finnish time at 22.10.

France encounter Finland will play three matches in November, as it will play this month. After France, they will face in the League of Nations away games Bulgaria on November 15 and Wales on November 18.

Next on Wednesday of the week, Huuhkajat will face Gdansk in the Polish international, which, like the French game, was postponed from March. Bulgaria and Ireland will face off in the League of Nations games at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on 11 and 14 October.