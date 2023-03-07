Football | The organizers of the Women’s World Cup are calling on Fifa to drop its Saudi sponsor

Thursday, March 9, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
World Europe
Australia and New Zealand do not accept Visit Saudi for human rights reasons.

6.3. 20:49

Football Women’s World Cup hosts Australia and New Zealand demand FIFA to drop Saudi sponsor, British newspaper The Independent tells.

Australia and New Zealand do not accept Saudi Arabia’s state tourism organization Visit Saudi, which tramples on women’s rights, as a partner of the World Cup for human rights reasons.

In February, it became clear that the football associations of the countries were not consulted before the plans to bring Visit Saudi to the World Cup. Both Football Australia and New Zealand Football are still unaware of the matter despite having been in contact with Fifa.

CEO of Football Association Australia James Johnson urges Fifa to reject plans for Saudi Arabia as a partner for the Games, according to The Independent.

“We have consulted with key stakeholders and there is overwhelming consensus that this partnership is not aligned with our vision and does not meet our expectations,” says Johnson.

Fifa has not admitted or denied the existence of the agreement. Numerous star players, such as the U.S Alex Morgan and the Netherlands Vivianne Miedemahave severely criticized the choice of a Saudi Arabian partner for the Women’s World Cup.

The World Cup starts on July 20 and ends on August 20. 32 countries are participating in the Games.

