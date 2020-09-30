Football The oldest existing winning trophy of the English Cup was sold for more than 800,000 euros

The trophy was used from 1896 to 1910.

Football The England Cup’s oldest existing winning trophy has been sold for £ 760,000, or just over € 830,000, according to Reuters.

The trophy was used in the English Cup from 1896 to 1910. It is the second prize in a row given to the winner of the world’s oldest football competition.

The original version of the trophy was stolen in 1895, and the prize now sold was designed to replace it. The trophy was sold by the auction house Bonhams.

The previous owner of the award was one of the owners of the Premier League club West Ham United David Gold, who bought the trophy himself 15 years ago for £ 478,000, or just over € 520,000.

Now the trophy sold has been on display at the National Football Museum in Manchester thanks to Gold.

The first winner of the trophy was Sheffield United, who won the 1896 England Cup final with Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1.