Football The number one match shifts, due to “multi-player coronavirus-like symptoms”

AC Kajaani – MyPa was scheduled to play today.

Football The men’s Ykkönen match AC Kajaani – MyPa will be postponed to a later date. The match was scheduled to play today.

The reason for the match transfer is the incidence of coronavirus-like symptoms in several MyPa players, website.

Test results do not have time to be completed before the match, so as a precaution the match will be postponed. The Football Association will announce a new game day later.

MyPa is second in the series after collecting just six points from 15 matches. AC Kajaani is 15 points above the fall line.