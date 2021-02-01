Football The number of new corona infections in the Premier League continues to decline

A total of 2,957 tests were performed on players and other club employees.

Football Seven new cases of coronavirus were found in last week’s tests in the English Premier League. A total of 2,957 tests were performed on players and other club employees.

The number of new Premier League crown cases has started to decline in recent weeks. There were eight positive results in the previous week, 16 in the previous week and 36 in the previous year.

The record number was seen at the turn of the year, when 40 corona cases were revealed in the Premier League during the week’s test period.

In the Premier League more stringent precautionary measures against the coronavirus were introduced last month. The previous league match postponed due to the corona is Aston Villa – Everton, which was scheduled to play on January 17th.

The Premier League announced its new interest rates on Monday on their website.