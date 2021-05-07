Football The Norwich coach is “cautiously optimistic” about Teemu Puk’s situation

Teemu Pukki suffers from an ankle injury.

To the European Championship finals preparing for Finnish men the national football team received nasty news on Wednesday, when the English club in Norwich told the striker Teemu Pukin ankle injury. Recovery is expected to take some weeks, and the national team head coach Markku Kanervan according to Pukin should be fine at the European Championships.

Buck is on the sidelines as Norwich face off against Barnsley in his final game of the season on Saturday. Norwich head coach Daniel Farke commented on Puk’s situation on Friday, hoping Puk could realize his dream of playing the European Championships.

“I’m cautiously optimistic for him, but it’s still too early to say [mitään tästä], ”The German coach told a news conference at the local newspaper Norwich Evening News by.

Norwich has already secured his rise from the English Championship to the Premier League. Buck is involved, according to Farke, as Norwich celebrates the championship victory on Saturday at Barnsley.