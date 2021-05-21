Saturday, May 22, 2021
Football The Nordic football associations are demanding that Fifa address the problems in Qatar

by admin
May 21, 2021
in World
0

The letter was sent by representatives of the Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Icelandic and Faroese associations.

21.5. 17:18

Finland Together with the federations of Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and the Faroe Islands, the Football Association has approached the International Football Association Fifaa on Qatar’s human rights problems.

The unions wrote to Fifa ahead of a remote congress on Friday. According to the Football Association’s website the unions are calling for an independent investigation into the deaths and access for human rights organizations to Qatar.

Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The goal of our Nordic federations is to ensure that the 2022 World Cup is held in accordance with the human and labor rights of all thousands of migrant workers. Despite the improvements already introduced in Qatar, the current situation of migrant workers needs to be improved, ”the letter writes.

.
Tags:
admin

admin

