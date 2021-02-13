Football The New York Times: FC Barcelona’s huge financial problems are a solution no one wants to tackle – Lionel Mess contract is one of the club’s senseless mistakes

FC Barcelona players ’salaries take 74 percent of the club’s revenue.

About football clubs the largest, FC Barcelona, ​​is also in major financial trouble. The club owes more than a billion euros. The New York Times states in its extensive case that FC Barcelona ‘s problems are largely its own fault.

The club spends more than € 630 million a year on player salaries. Players ’salaries take up 74 percent of annual revenue, which is significantly more than its competitors. In most large clubs, salaries account for no more than 60 percent.

“It’s an awful lot,” says the interim president of Barcelona Carles Tusquets.

In a way, FC Barcelona is a victim of its own success. When FC Barcelona still won the Champions League finals, the players wanted to be caught and had to pay for it.

“If we hadn’t made the contracts, they would have left,” former CFO of FC Barcelona Jordi Moix tells The New York Times.

Moix admits to resigning as president Josep Bartomeu and the board of the club made mistakes, but in his view, in the end, the drift of the situation into the problem was beyond their control.

“How much was the reason for management? How Much Coronavirus? These are subjective questions. ”

Moix estimates that the losses from the pandemic will eventually amount to more than 500 million euros.

Now when revenues have plummeted, players ’salaries are estimated to already take up 80 percent of annual revenues.

Salaries and Contracts: It was recently revealed that Lionel Messin the most recent contract is worth € 555 million. To this when you add, among other things Ousmane from Dembélé and Philippe Coutinho transferred transfers of more than EUR 100 million, even Neymarista received more than 200 million euros warmed the club’s coffers only slightly.

What the club is going to do? One solution is on March 7, when FC Barcelona will elect its new chairman. According to The New York Times, the candidates have a common problem: savings should be made, but at the same time, the club’s huge fan base demands success.

One solution is seen in the contract with Goldman Sachs for more than 200 million euros, by which FC Barcelona sold some of its non-sports businesses, such as content production and sales operations. According to The New York Times, this idea has been welcomed in the company.

In addition, Goldman Sachs has also entered into a preliminary agreement with the club for the renovation of Camp Nou Stadium. The project, worth more than 900 million euros, will bring a lot of fences to the stadium, which are not there now. In addition, the current stadium is almost completely uncovered.

Then is another option, The New York Times notes. If the club did not seek a new agreement with Mess, it would solve many problems and give the club time to solve other problems.

But: while the presidential candidates are talking about improving the economic situation, no one wants to raise the issue of abandoning the Messiah.

“The best player in history has plenty of commercial value,” says Victor Font, one of the presidential candidates.

Font is confident that Messi will sign a new contract with FC Barcelona. Font would offer Mess a lifetime deal that would keep the Argentine with him after his playing career. According to Font, it would be a reward for the player who brought FC Barcelona to its current position.