Football | The new head coach of Italy is Luciano Spalletti, who coached Napoli to the championship

Spalletti replaces Roberto Mancini, who unexpectedly resigned as Italy’s head coach.

Last Coached Napoli to the championship in the Serie A season Luciano Spalletti64, is the new head coach of reigning European champions Italy, the Italian Football Federation announced on Friday.

Spalletti follows in the task Roberto Mancini, who unexpectedly resigned from the position last Sunday. Mancini led Italy to the European Championship in 2021 but failed to qualify for the World Cup as Italy crashed out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Italy is third in its group in the European Championship qualifiers after England and Ukraine. It has played two matches and collected three points. Having played four matches, England leads the group with a clean sheet and Ukraine has six points after three matches.