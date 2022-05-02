Football The new Finnish hockey champion is looking for success in the European Youth Football: “Fud has come here to play, not for a beach holiday”

Julia Schalin threw the puck through the national team camp into European football. The Finnish national team of girls under the age of 17 will open the European Championship finals on Tuesday in France.

Espoo resident Julia Schalin is aiming for two sports this summer. In football, girls under the age of 17 in Finland will start the European Championship finals in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday, and in June Schalin will aim for a place in the World Championships for girls under the age of 18 in the United States.

“I was still at the beginning of last week’s hockey national team camp in Kuortane, when we met the Czech Republic three times,” Schalin said by telephone from Mostar, where young Finnish footballers traveled on Friday.

In April, Schalin, 16, won the women’s hockey championship in Kiekko-Espoo. He plays football at the club level in Honka, but at the start of the season the National League was a little behind the hockey games.

“There weren’t many games yet, but we trained the winter really well. I’m ready to play tough matches, ”Schalin said.

A midfielder considers his literacy, dueling and endurance as his strengths. His goal is to become a sports professional in due course, and for football, the European Championships are a great venue.

“This tournament could open gates elsewhere,” Schalin said.

Schalin has not yet experienced playing in the two main series as too much of a contract. Of course, life and sports require planning.

“There are workouts about ten times a week. However, you have to plan one day off each week when there is no sport, ”Schalin said.

He is studying at the sports-focused Haukilahti High School in Espoo. Teachers understand absences due to sports, and Schalin is studying independently for the final school term in the spring.

“It’s been a pretty busy spring, but I enjoy getting to do what I like,” Schalin said.

Little beads will start the European Championship against France, continue next Friday with a match against Spain and finish the first half of the week with a match for Norway on Monday.

Spain and France, especially the big sports countries, are tough, but so is Finland, which has advanced from the qualifiers to the top seven on the continent. The host country won the venue without qualifying.

“Our goal is to reach the top two in the block and the semi-finals. Then there is a chance to win a place in the World Cup, ”Schalin anticipates.

European Championships the final teams will automatically advance to the World Cup finals in India in October. The losers of the semi-finals will play in the qualifying place for the World Cup place. Finland played in the 2018 Girls Under 17 World Championships in Uruguay.

In the European Championships, Finns get used to playing in the summer, as according to Schalin, the meter shows readings of about 25 degrees. The team is careful not to get tired of themselves in the sun, and outside of practice time is spent inside the hotel.

“Fud has come here to play, not for a beach vacation,” Schalin said.