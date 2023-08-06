Football | The new extra time policy immediately affected the result: Arsenal celebrates the opening trophy of the season

Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties.

English in league football, the longer extra times familiar from the World Cup were introduced for this season. Right away in the first value match of the season, the Community Shield, this affected the outcome of the match.

Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties in the final at Wembley on Sunday. The match went to penalty kicks, when Arsenal equalized in 90 + 11 minutes.

If the extra time had been given in the same way as before, it would not have been eight minutes first and even more after the injuries.

Community Shields – the winners of the English Premier League and the Cup meet in the final. Since Manchester City won both last season, City’s opponent became Premier League runner-up Arsenal.

In an even match, City took a 1–0 lead in the 77th minute by Cole Palmer on the finish line. Arsenal’s equalizer was scored by Leandro Trossard: the ball changed direction from City’s defense and bounced into the net. No overtime was played in the match.

In the penalty shootout, only one of City’s first three shots managed to score. All four of Arsenal’s shots were successful, so there was no need for a fifth shooter. He scored the decisive goal Fabio Vieira.

The Premier League season starts next weekend. In the opening match on Friday night, Manchester City and the new league champions Burnley will meet.