Football The national team’s credit defender Emma Koivisto will move to Brighton

Finland women’s soccer national team defender Emma Koivisto, 26, moves to Brighton & Hove Albion, who play in England’s main series. Brighton said it had an 18-month contract with Koivisto.

“He has a lot of experience in top football in Europe and the United States. We believe he will bring a big addition to our team, ”Brighton’s head coach Hope Powell said on the club’s website.

Koiviston the previous club is Göteborg FC, the reigning champion of Swedish women. Abroad, he has also played on the Florida State University team.

Koivisto has played 59 matches in the Finnish women’s national team. The Finnish national team women also play in Brighton Nora Heroum. Brighton is ninth in the English Super League.