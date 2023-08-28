Football | The mother of the Spanish football boss went on hunger strike – locked herself in a church

The mother of Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation, thinks her son is the victim of a car chase. Rubiales’ resignation has been called for after he kissed Jennifer Hermoso, the star player of the women’s national team, at the championship party.

To kiss the president of the Spanish Football Federation in the middle By Luis Rubiales the mother has started a hunger strike, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and news agencies.

Angeles Bejar has locked himself in a church in the city of Motril, Spain. She has started a hunger strike to protest the treatment of her son.

The commotion started after the women’s soccer World Cup final, when Rubiales kissed the striker of the champion team Jennifer Hermosoa to the mouth.

Rubiales’ mother calls the outcry an “inhumane witch hunt” against her son. He demanded that Hermoso tell the truth about the kiss.

According to Hermoso, she was kissed by Rubiales against her will.

“I want to clarify that at no point did I consent to the kiss. I can’t stand my words being questioned or words being made up that I didn’t say,” Hermoso told.

Bejar said that the hunger strike will last until “justice is served”.

“My son is incapable of harming anyone,” he declared, according to the news agency Reuters.

Rubiales has refused to resign from the position of chairman, even though it has been demanded, for example, by the country’s labor minister Yolanda Diaz. According to Diaz, Hermoso shouldn’t have had to experience anything like that.

And kissing Hermoso isn’t the only Rubiales’ weird trick. At the Spanish championship party, he carried the team’s forward Castillo Beivide on his shoulders.

Despite everything, the Spanish Football Federation has announced that it will defend its president with legal action. According to the union, lies have been told in the Hermoso case.

The Spanish women’s World Cup gold team, meanwhile, has gone on strike as a result of the chairman’s actions. The team does not agree to play until the leadership of the country’s football association changes.

Hermoso has also received support from male players. Played two matches in the Spanish national team last year Borja Iglesias refused to represent national team before the necessary changes have been made.

The international football association Fifa has suspended Rubiales for 90 days. The temporary storage lasts while the case is investigated.

Also head coach of the team Jorge Vilda has been asked to resign. He squeezed the female coach’s chest in the middle of the World Cup final.