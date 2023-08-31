Football | The mother of the soccer boss, who went on hunger strike, was taken to a hospital in Spain

The local priest said that the mother was tired and stressed.

On hunger strike became the president of the Spanish Football Federation By Luis Rubiales Mum Ángeles Béjar has been taken to the hospital on Wednesday, the news agency Reuters reports.

Béjar was the father of the one who told about it Antonio’s including tired and stressed. He was taken to Santa Ana Hospital with the priest. According to Reuters, the hospital has not confirmed whether the woman received treatment.

Béjar went on hunger strike on Monday, locking himself in a church in the Spanish town of Motril to protest the treatment of his son.

Rubiales caused a global uproar by kissing the striker of the champion team after the Women’s World Cup final Jennifer Hermosoa directly into the mouth.

The chairman hugged other Spanish players quite intimately as well, and also hugged of Athenea del Castillo on his shoulders and carried him along the field.

Rubiales’ mother on Monday called the outcry an inhumane witch hunt. He said the hunger strike will last until “justice is served”.

In addition, Béjar said his son was incapable of harming anyone.