Football | The MLS coach who was investigated for inappropriate comments resigned

Bruce Arena is, among other things, the longest-serving coach of the US men’s national team.

Improper the coach and athletic director who were the subject of an investigation regarding the comments Bruce Arena, 71, is divorced. He has coached the MLS club New England Revolution. The news agency Reuters and Urheilulehti report on the matter, among others The Athletic.

Arena has been investigated at the MLS level, and he was suspended at the beginning of September.

According to The Athletic, the investigation is related to comments he has made behind closed doors to his coaching staff.

According to the newspaper, Arena would have argued with the assistant coach in the current and last season by Richie Williams and the technical director of the club Curt Onalfon with.

“I know I made some mistakes. I’m going to think about this situation and take steps to fix it,” Arena said in a club statement, according to Reuters.

Arena has won MLS five times as a coach, most recently at the helm of the LA Galaxy in 2014.

He is also the longest-serving coach of the United States men’s national team, having coached the team from 1998–2006 and 2016–2017.

The New England Revolution have never won the MLS Championship. There are no Finns playing in the club.