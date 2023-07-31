Football | The minor league team came to the rescue when Veikkausliiga Inter lost their shirt on the way to Åland

FC Inter Turku played in Jomala IK jerseys on Sunday.

From Turku On Sunday, FC Inter broke their five-game winless streak in the Veikkausliiga football, when they beat IFK Mariehamn on loan.

Having forgotten their own shirts in Turku, Inter put on the blue jersey and blue socks of the Jomala Idrottsklubb playing in Vitose.

Only shorts were part of my outfit.

Forgetting jerseys is not the smallest of mistakes, so Inter’s penalty general Juho Hyvärinen will soon have his fine fund filled.

“It must have been thinking at home in Turku, what is going on over there”, Interin Mikael Almen laughed after the match in an interview with the Ruutu service.

“I don’t know how much will come from it [sakkoa]. We’ll see.”

Inter the message service communicated about his forgetfulness under the match on Twitter.

“The team is ready, own game outfits… in Turku. Today after three points with a different outfit, thanks Jomala IK.”

Inter, who won their previous match more than a month ago, defeated IFK Mariehamn 2–0. Timo Stavitski had his feet in the game in both hits.

The first of them occurred already in the fifth minute of the game, when Stavitski crossed from the right wing and IFK Mariehamn Timi Lahti directed the ball into his own goal.

Inter’s second goal came in the 25th minute, when Stavitski escaped from the hosts’ defense and placed the ball in the goal from the edge of the penalty area.

The game uniform of the Turku team can be seen in the picturewhich Inter posted on Twitter at halftime of the match.