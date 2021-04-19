Football The men’s Finnish Cup final will be played in May at the Olympic Stadium

In the final, HJK and KuPS will face.

Football Association is confirmed for the final day of the Finnish men’s football cup on May 8 and the venue for the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. In the final, HJK and KuPS will face.

“It is great that the Finnish Cup will finally return to the Olympic Stadium after a long wait. The return to Stikata will dim the restrictions caused by the spring corona situation, but after hearing the opinion of the clubs, we decided to stick to the original schedule, ”the Secretary General Marco Casagrande said on the Football Association’s website.

“We are currently investigating whether some audience can be safely taken to the event.”