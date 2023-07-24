Football | The ME offer made for Kylian Mbappé would be good for PSG, a cheeky annual salary offered in Saudi Arabia

According to media reports, PSG has given the Saudi Arabian club permission to negotiate with the French star. According to sources, Mbappé could receive a salary of up to 700 million euros a year in Saudi Arabia.

of Saudi Arabia Al-Hilal, who plays in the football league, has made Paris Saint-Germain About Kylian Mbappé the biggest offer ever, reports, among other things British broadcasting company BBC.

According to the BBC, Al-Hilal offered Mbappé to the French club for 259 million pounds, or 300 million euros.

The previous record for the transfer amount is from 2017, when Neymar moved from FC Barcelona to PSG for 200 million pounds, or about 230 million euros.

Frenchman Mbappé still has a year left on his contract at PSG. However, he has had a dispute with his club, and he has not signed an extension.

According to news agency AFP and British Sky, PSG has given Al-Hilal permission to negotiate with Mbappé. According to the BBC, PSG would rather sell Mbappé now than give up the star for free a year from now.

According to L’Équipe magazine, FC Barcelona has also been interested in Mbappé’s services.

Football reporter for CBS Sports James Bengen by Al-Hilal would pay Mbappé 700 million euros in salary for one year.

After that, he could move to Real Madrid for free if he wanted. The Spanish team has been Mbappé’s first wish for his new club.

According to news agency AFP, the deal would require Mbappé’s approval, and he has not previously shown interest in moving to Saudi Arabia, although many top players have already gone there motivated by wild salary offers.

Huge wages have attracted numerous top football names to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window. Others have moved to Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Also among other things Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante playing in Saudi Arabia.

For example, human rights organizations have criticized Saudi Arabia for sports laundering, i.e. for the fact that it is trying to improve its reputation, which has been tarnished by human rights violations, among other things.

The country’s state is also strongly connected to the football league. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), is the main owner of several clubs in the country’s top league, including Al-Hilal.

